Open Door announces sleeping bag distribution to people in homelessness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Open Door Lubbock:

As winter weather approaches the South Plains, Open Door is helping people experiencing homelessness stay warm by providing zero-degree sleeping bags. Open Door expects to give out as many as 80 durable sleeping bags to people in homelessness to help protect them against the dangers of extended exposure to freezing temperatures.

This year’s sleeping bag distribution project is made possible through partnerships with South Plains Church of Christ and Mountain Hideaway. All three organizations: Open Door, Mountain Hideaway, and South Plains Church of Christ have worked together for many years making this essential winter need possible for people in homelessness.

The January 2020 Point-in-Time Count, conducted by volunteers and the Texas Homeless Network, identified 283 total persons experiencing homelessness in Lubbock. This number has steadily decreased since 2018 when the census counted 333 persons living in homelessness.

Open Door is currently expanding its permanent supportive housing program to provide homes for an additional 40 people in homelessness. Permanent supportive housing is a housing program that provides tenant-based rental assistance with comprehensive supportive services for adults exiting chronic homelessness. For more information on this expansion and how you can help visit www.opendoorlbk.org. You can also reach Open Door at 806-687-6876 or on Facebook @opendoorlbk.

(News release from Open Door Lubbock)