Open Door celebrates 75th housing placement in transition program

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, the Open Door housing team handed keys to a 75th person as part of a transition program to help put chronically homeless people in permanent housing.

Open Door said funding for Permanent Supportive Housing was provided through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2017.

“Right now, we have been able over the last few years to make a difference that leads someone who is from living on the streets for 10 plus years to now being in housing, “Andrea Omojola, Chief Operations Officer at Open Door.

According to the Point-In-Time Count, there are 85 chronically homeless people in Lubbock. Omojola said they are using that number to gauge how many people they will strive to put in permanent housing by the end of 2021.

Megan, a 4-year resident in the program, said she enjoys the comfort of knowing she has some type of security.

“[I now have] ability to go to bed and wake up and not have someone creeping over you, like when you’re on the streets, you know?” said Megan.

Donell Andrede has been a resident in the program for more than three weeks and said having a home has alleviated some of her concerns.

“I don’t have to worry about somebody stealing from me or somebody taking something that’s not theirs, and I know that it’s right there,” said Andrede.

Omojola said after residents get their house keys, Open Door continues to engage and interact with residents to help them find jobs, engage in ministry, community and help them find success.

“It’s really rare for us to see someone who has chosen homelessness,” said Omojola. “We want to get to the bottom of what that reason, we want to be part of the process for them to get some sort of healing and connection to the community.”