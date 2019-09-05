Open Door invites community to family-friendly Open House event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chad Wheeler, Executive Director of Open Door, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about an Open House event.

The free event is on Thursday September 5:00 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1916 13th street. Visitors can tour the campus and learn ways to get involved and make a difference in the lives of some of Lubbock’s most vulnerable people. Burgers, Veggie Burgers, and cold drinks are provided by Atmos Energy and Coca-Cola. This is a kid-friendly event with a bounce house and yard games.

Once people complete the campus tour, they are eligible to a win a new bike donated by Coca-Cola.

The annual Open House at Open Door is a wonderful opportunity for the Lubbock community to learn about the work being done alongside people experiencing poverty and homelessness, and the holistic healing happening in Survivor Housing. Survivor Housing is their newest housing program dedicated solely to adult victims of sex trafficking and their children.

Currently there are 69 people in Open Door Housing. Right now the organization needs monetary and furniture donations. You can find out more information at opendoorlbk.org and on facebook @opendoorlbk.