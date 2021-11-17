Open Door receives $1 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

LUBBOCK Texas- Open Door announced on Wednesday the organization is the recipient of a $1 million grant from the Bezos 1 Day Families Fund.

Bezos 1 Day Families Fund was started in 2018 by billionaire mogul Jeff Bezos and Open Door is one of 32 organizations across the country that was granted funds from the organization.

Jaime Wheeler, director of Open Door Survivor Housing, said the Bezos organization reached out to Open Door to apply for the grant.

“It was extremely humbling and a little shocking,” said Wheeler. “It was just such a blessing to know that we’re going to be able to offer some new things that we feel like will really connect for the survivors and for their families.”

Wheeler said Open Door has been housing adult survivors and children since 2019 and that the $1 million will be used to add new resources to help survivors of sex trafficking.

“What we’ve found over and over again with survivors of really high levels of trauma is that there are different parts of the brain that are really struggling as maybe a good word to use and different kinds of therapy,” said Jaime. “The Bezos funding is going to allow us to expand those therapeutic opportunities to include things like EMDR, equine therapy, possibly ketamine treatment, child therapy.”

Chad Wheeler, executive director of Open Door, said their organization will be provided $200,000 a year over the next five years.

“[We] definitely want the community to know that this is these are new activities and these are new services that we’re bringing to the community,” said Wheeler. “We’re not replacing funding. We’re not replacing activities that has been funded previously.”