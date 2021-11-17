Open Door receives $1M grant from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. A pledge by nine grantmakers to give $5 billion to conservation efforts that address threats to biodiversity and to help curb climate change is taking a different approach than philanthropy has embraced in the past — one that may require those organizations to do things differently. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

LUBBOCK, TX – (November 17, 2021): Lubbock Open Door, a community-based organization providing safe housing for survivors of sex trafficking, today announced that it has been selected to receive a $1,000,000 grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund—the largest grant in Open Door’s history. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

“We are honored and humbled to be among the 2021 Day 1 Families Fund award recipients,” said Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door. “Support from the Day 1 Families Fund will have a profound impact on our ability to help families find safe housing and healing from the trauma of sex trafficking.”

This one-time grant will allow Open Door to increase housing and therapeutic services for survivors of sex trafficking and their children in Open Door Survivor Housing. Specifically, this grant will expand access to trauma-focused therapies like equine therapy, child-centered play therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, as well as provide new resources to assist survivors moving into permanent housing.

Open Door was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by an independent advisory board comprised of homelessness experts with experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery, as well as firsthand experience in homelessness.

