Open enrollment for Harmony Public Schools now open in Texas

(Photo provided by Harmony Science Academy)

Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is now accepting open enrollment applications for the 2019-20 school year.

Harmony offers a free public education with a special emphasis on project-based STEM learning to PreK-12 students at 56 campuses statewide. In 2018, the Texas Education Agency awarded our districts six A-ratings in its annual TEA Accountability Ratings, affirming the Harmony school system as a statewide leader in academic success and financial accountability.

Families can apply for enrollment from Nov. 1, 2018 through Feb. 10, 2019 online at harmonytx.org or at their nearest Harmony campus. (To find a school near you, visit harmonytx.org/schools.php.)

Any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize all applications and select students via blind lottery. Each campus will set a date for their lottery within two weeks of the application deadline. Parents will be notified in the spring if their students have been selected for enrollment or placed on a waiting list.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is a network of 56 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 56 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

