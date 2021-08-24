Operating hours changing for COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Beginning tomorrow Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the new operating hours at the COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park pool will change to 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The testing site, located at 46th and Avenue U, will remain a drive-thru.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

