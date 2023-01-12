LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said in a press release Thursday that 16 people were arrested on drug charges and child sex crimes charges in a operation called ‘Operation Child Protection.’

Three people – Nathan Alexander Garcia, Brian Douglas Berryhill, Brennan Andrew Craig were arrested for “Internet and Violent Crimes Against Children,” Littlefield PD said.

Garcia was arrested on state charges on July 20, 2022. Garcia was indicted Wednesday for federal offenses. Both Garcia and Craig were charged on one count (among other charges) of “Sexual Performance by a Child Under 14.”

After Berryhill’s arrest, police sought a search warrant to search Berryhill’s home. Findings of the search warrant resulted in a new, ongoing investigation, the press release said.

Littlefield PD said there were 13 drug arrests in December; Dennis Ray Wood, Jeremy Edwards, Angel Luis Escamilla, Reynaldo Rendon Jr., Maior Munoz, Francisco Garay-FIores, Adrian Trevino, Isaiah Ayala, Brandon Lautzenheiser Jr., Alexandra Escobedo, Kasey Delafuente, Aaron McDaniel and one juvenile were arrested.

Police sought a search warrant to search Wood’s home after the arrest. According to the press release, they seized 145 grams of methamphetamine, five firearms, body armor and small amounts of other illegal drugs.

Ayala in addition to drug charges, was charged with one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” and had two active arrest warrants, according to Littlefield PD.

Escobedo, in addition to drug charges, was charged with “Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.”

Delafuente, in addition to drug charges, was charged with “Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.”

Some of the cases pertaining to drug crimes were still pending additional charges, the press release said.

The operation was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in the South Plains including the Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children Digital Forensic Analysis, the FBI Lubbock Office and the U.S. District Attorney’s Lubbock Office.