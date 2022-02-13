LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Special Education Department will host its annual Operation Val Pal celebration beginning at 10:30 am on Monday, February 14 at Lubbock-Cooper High School. Operation Val Pal is a schoolwide effort celebrating individuality and friendship among the student body. This Valentine party is a collaborative effort between several student organizations, and pairs students who may not share classes or activities for an afternoon of fun. Student involvement includes:

Art students creating special gifts for all guests

Photography students operating a photo booth for the event and providing attendees with free prints

Floral Design students presenting guests with flowers/corsages or candy bouquets

Culinary Arts students catering the meal and assembling cookie decorating kits used during the event

