BROWNFIELD, Texas — Optimum announced in a press release the launch of fiber internet and mobile services in Brownfield and Hereford. Optimum said an Internet + Mobile bundle would make customers eligible for monthly savings.

“We are committed to being the new connectivity provider of choice in Brownfield and Hereford, and we look forward to providing these communities with services that keep them connected to the people, things, and experiences that they value most for many years to come,” said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer for Optimum.

