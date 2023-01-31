LUBBOCK, Texas — Internet, mobile, TV and phone services provided Optimum announced on Tuesday the opening of a third retail store location in Lubbock.

According to a press release from Optimum, the new store is located at 3204 West Loop 289, Suite 200.

Optimum said the new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of its connectivity offerings,.

“We are thrilled to open our third retail store in Lubbock, further underscoring our longstanding commitment to serve our customers in the area,” said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum in the press release. “We look forward to welcoming existing and new customers to our new location and delivering superior support and service to the community.”

Optimum operates two other retail locations in the Hub City at 11430 Quaker Avenue and 6710 Hartford Avenue.