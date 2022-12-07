BROWNFIELD and SEMINOLE, Texas — Internet, TV, mobile and home phone service provider Optimum recently announced it will extend its services to Brownfield, Seminole and Hereford.

According to a press release from Optimum, construction of its 100% fiber internet network has been underway for several weeks in all three cities and will expand in phases.

The company said its expects to reach 15,900 homes and businesses across the three cities, including 4,000 in Brownfield, 5,400 in Seminole and 6,500 in Hereford,

“Optimum is excited to break ground on the construction of our 100% Fiber Internet Network in Brownfield, Hereford, and Seminole, taking us one step closer to delivering ultra-fast, reliable fiber connections to these communities,” said Pragash Pillai, EVP, Chief Technology and Information Officer & Customer Experience for Optimum in the press release. “Fiber is the future of internet connectivity, and we look forward to lighting up our Optimum Fiber Internet Network and bringing residents and businesses a full-fiber connectivity experience.”

Optimum said initial services will become available in early 2023, and the builds would be completed later in the year.

For more on Optimum’s fiber build and to be notified when fiber is available, visit Optimum.com/ComingSoon. For information on Optimum products and services, visit Optimum.com.