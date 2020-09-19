Organization seeks to remove Thomas S. Lubbock marker outside county courthouse

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local organization started a petition to remove the Thomas S. Lubbock marker outside of the Lubbock County Courthouse.

The marker has been established outside the courthouse since the 1960s.

The petition initiated by Lubbock Activists Striving to End Racism (L.A.S.E.R) has almost five hundred signatures on Change.org.

Nanci Glitterati, one of the organizers, said the monument should not be in front of the courthouse.

“On the monument itself, they say, ‘slaves gave their food willingly’ and ‘worked hard willingly’ and it says, the Civil War was against these savage Indians,” Glitterati said, “And it already creates this manipulative side of history, where these people aren’t necessarily heroes.”

Glitterati said a better place for the monument would be in a museum or given to an artist so they can create a new piece of art.

“The point of the matter is that we understand that it could be a part of your history but it’s affecting everybody else’s history people’s history that has to do with trauma people’s history that are still dealing with and are still fighting for rights today,” Glitterati said.

Michael Walker, Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans for Lubbock and the South Plains, said he has several ancestors who fought in the Civil War.

Walker said his organization aims to take care of the graves of confederate soldiers that are buried in Lubbock and all over Texas and that he’s not sure why someone one would want to remove confederate monuments.

“I don’t understand why these people think now, after 150 years, what do they think they’re going to accomplish?” Walker said. “All they’re doing is trying to destroy history, and you cannot destroy history.”

Walker said he feels everyone should have the freedom to honor deceased family members.

“We believe that everybody has a right to honor their ancestors, I don’t care who they are or what they did or where they are from,” Walker said, “Everyone has a right to honor their ancestors.