Organization started by high schoolers offers free tutoring

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local organization is offering free virtual tutoring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring started in 2019 after a group of high school students decided they wanted to help bridge the gap between education and success.

“We had a unit in English on wealth and poverty, and we agreed that education was something that was holding back a lot of people from reaching higher socioeconomic classes,” Jeffery Zhou, co-founder of Robin’s Nest Tutoring.

Since then, the founders said the organization has helped close to 50 students.

Derek Zhou, Jeffery’s brother and a co-founder of the organization, said when they first started, it was off to a slow start.

“We had one student, but he didn’t even go every time so we would just sit there, do nothing for four hours and then go home,” he said, “Eventually it picked up and once it started picking up, it picked up really fast, and we got like maybe 5-6 students in the span of two weeks.”

The group was meeting at local libraries, but when the pandemic hit, they moved tutoring online using Zoom. Derek said the shift to online allowed them to offer more of a one-on-one tutoring experience.

“I think it creates a friendly environment because we are kids too,” said Derek, “We are not actual teachers, so we get to like get to know our students a lot better than we could have in person, and I think that’s very beneficial for us to be able to teach.”