LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock is considered a sanctuary city already outlawing abortion, but with recent Roe v Wade overrulings, several Texas organizations have shared mixed reactions.

“It’s a huge day and this is a day that we as a movement and as an organization have been working toward for nearly 50 years,” said Rebecca Parma, Senior Legislative Associate of Texas Right to Life. A pro-life, non-profit organization.

The decision won’t affect Lubbock, but Planned Parenthood Texas still is working towards providing appropriate resources.

“There is no sugarcoating this today, the ruling by the United States Supreme Court is devastating,” said Jeffrey Hons, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Texas.

Texas for Life says they’re using this time to strengthen their resources by “Increasing and protecting the alternatives to abortion program, reforming CPS streamline meaning the adoption process, caring for pregnant students and making sure that they don’t lose their opportunity at an education, all these kinds of things that just fully will make our state pro life,” said Parma.

Planned Parenthood of Texas says the fight starts today to bring back abortion access.

“There’s been nothing more inhumane, cruel and unethical for me as a physician than denying people the health care they see in their time of need in my entire medical career and yet today, the Supreme Court of the United States has issued a ruling that moves the needle even further in harming pregnant people and inflicting trauma on everyday folks trying to do what they need,” said Dr. Bhavik Kumar, Staff at Planned Parenthood Houston.

Both organizations, still working to provide resources to all women affected by the decision.

For Planned Parenthood’s website you can click here.

For Texas Right to Life’s website you can click here.