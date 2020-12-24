Organizations visit Lubbock jail for Christmas

LUBBOCK Texas- Organizations visited inmates at the Lubbock County Detention Center (LCDC) on Christmas Eve to deliver gifts.

Among them were religious leaders who sang Christmas carols while they sported face masks and socially distanced from inmates.

Fred Gonzales, a pastor at Hope City, said their mission was to fulfill a greater purpose.

“We come out here to be able to instill hope,” said Gonzalez,”We see tears, we see tears of brokenness whether it’s of regret or realizing that they’re stepping into a place of rehabilitation here at LCDC, or really it could be an emotion of sadness of being separated from their family members.”

Captain Johnny Jacques said the caroling and gifts from the volunteers were important to help boost moral in the jail. He said the pandemic prompted changes in legislation to suspend visitation and jury trials.

“Christmas is still Christmas despite COVID, and despite the fact that people get arrested,” said Captain Jacques “We are holding people accountable, but doing it in a compassionate way. “

Organizations ‘Each One Reach One’ and ‘Southwest Digest’ along with former councilman TJ Patterson, dropped off dozens of treats for inmates and Christmas dinners for employees.

Patterson supported the effort from inside his vehicle due to the COVID-19 restrictions. He said although he couldn’t go inside and visit with inmates, he still felt it necessary to show the inmates that he cared.

“No matter what these individuals have done in their lives they’re still somebody’s son or daughter,”he said.