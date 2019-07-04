Organizers already planning 30th anniversary of “4th on Broadway”

LUBBOCK, Texas — The fireworks may be over, but 4th on Broadway is already planning for what they say ‘their biggest yet.’ The 30th anniversary of the festivities is set for next year, and organizers are already looking for sponsors.

“It’s just such an incredible time,” said Erin Hopkins, Promotions Coordinator for 4th on Broadway. “Every year we try to make it a little bigger, a little better, and I don’t know how yet we will do that – but I can promise you, we will.”

There is no word yet if there will be any new rides or food trucks, but organizers say they are anxiously waiting to surprise everyone with what they plan for next year.