LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second time, the Lubbock Grand Jury indicted Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona, 29, Wednesday — this time for attempted aggravated kidnapping.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Ortiz-Licona was connected to multiple cases, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old.

Ortiz-Licona was also accused of taking pictures of young women.

Ortiz-Licona was arrested May 2 after an incident in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue. According to police, he was accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old when the mother punched him and fought him off.

The Lubbock Police Department held a press conference May 12 referencing the arrest of Ortiz-Licona.

Ortiz-Licona remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday on bonds totaling more than $430,000 plus an immigrations detainer.