LUBBOCK, Texas – Our Lady of Grace Catholic church brought back Live Station of the Cross after a 2-year abstinence. Friday afternoon, dozens of families and members of the church gathered between Erskine and Boston Avenue to observe Good Friday.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic church’s Parish priest Benedict Rudolph said it’s a tradition that’s needed now more than ever.

“It’s very simple to remember what happened 2000 years ago when Jesus took up the cause voluntarily and paid the price for the sins of the whole of humanity,” Rudolph said. “So, we are praying. We are offering our own little bit of suffering that we are walking in the sun and offering it up to God. And say please, please, please bring peace. Especially to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. God put some sense into them, why people who are common people who have nothing to do with this politics, have to suffer and lose their homes.”

Many of the members who attended Friday, like Manuel Lopez, said the tradition is a powerful way to commemorate Good Friday.

“It’s our tradition that every year we do the patch of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Lopez said. “And that’s something very important for us. For the past two years, we haven’t done it with the pandemic and everything with COVID-19. But now, we’re back and can do it, and we can feel the Spirit, and we want to walk with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Janie Bocanegra said it’s one of the important traditions of the week to observe the crucifixion of Christ.

“We’re out here doing the live stations of the cross,” Bocanegra said. “On Good Friday … For Holy Week. It’s important to me because it reminds us of what Jesus went through during his passage before they crucified Him on the cross.”