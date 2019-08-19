Out & About: Erin Gregg talks school safety plans for LISD

Erin Gregg, the Assistant Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about keeping students safe.

Over the summer, staff participated in a school safety exercise that included training reunifying students with families should the need arise.

She encouraged parents to download the LISD mobile app to stay up to date. Parents can also follow LISD on social media, and check out lubbockisd.org for answer to questions or for contact information.

