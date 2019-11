LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department:

The City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Stubbs/Stewart Neighborhood on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Quaker Avenue, 34th Street, Slide Road and 50th Street border this area.