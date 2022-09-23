Jared Hagood, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, according to jail records. He was indicted September 13.

Jared Hagood, 42, was indicted and accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2014 and 2016, according to court records.

According to a police report, the victim made an outcry in April 2022.

Hagood made the victim watch pornographic videos while committing sexual assault, the police report said.

As of Friday, Hagood remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond.