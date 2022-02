LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:



Starting today [Monday], the City will bring the Outdoor Warning System online.



As each siren is brought into the system, nearby residents will hear a two second TEST SIREN.



These will be heard at different times throughout the week.



**REMINDER – this is just a TEST. **

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)