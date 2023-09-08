LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock will not conduct the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) test on Friday at 9:30 a.m., said a press release.

Due to the current weather forecast, the test will be canceled.

According to the release, sirens were scheduled to be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. If the National Weather Service Forecasts a ten percent chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, it will be canceled and not rescheduled.

For more information the the OWS, visit mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.