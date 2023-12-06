LUBBOCK, Texas — The 64th annual Caprock Classic is set to kick off in Lubbock on December 28 and conclude on December 30.

A total of 119 teams from around the country, and Australia will compete in the nations largest high school basketball tournament according to a press release.

High school boys and girls, large and small teams will play beginning December 28 with the championship games played on December 30.

Caprock AMBUCS said in the press release all the net proceeds from the tournament will go to providing AmTrykes to individuals unable to operate traditional bikes, building accessible ramps and awarding educational scholarships to therapists and to local charities.

