Over $2,000 raised in 24 hours to save dog’s leg

LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock family was able to raise over $2,000 in just 24 hours to help save their dog’s leg from amputation.

Stephanie Hunter said her neighborhood has problems with dogs wandering aimlessly around the neighborhood. She said her dog Jasmine had been biting at their back yard fence to get out and meet the other dogs.

“I have a smaller dog — [a chihuahua and dachshund mix] and so he wound up escaping the backyard,” she said. “And when he left, [Jasmine] really wanted to leave to go after him.”

When Hunter saw Jasmine again, she could tell she had been hit by a car. She reached out to Animal Medical Center and was told Jasmine’s leg needed surgery that would cost over $2,000.

“I didn’t have any money to help her because I ended up unemployed because of COVID,” she said, “The idea of her losing her leg just made my heart so sad.”

Animal Medical Center connected Hunter to a non-profit rescue ministry called 4 Legged Friends for help.

Lori Crum, the co-founder of 4 Legged Friends, said she encouraged Hunter to fundraise by reaching out to her sphere of influence.

“I told Stephanie that she could put it on social media and ask for donations and just put her story out there,” she said.

Within 24 hours, the donations for Jasmine’s procedure topped $2,660.

4 Legged Friends also received help fundraising from another organization called Project Freedom Ride.

“The donations were pouring in, people from Canada, people from Georgia, Alabama, Texas,” said Hunter, “I just want thank everybody, everybody that played a part from donations to the care.”