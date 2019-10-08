Over 300 Allsup’s Convenience Stores to be sold to Yesway

LUBBOCK, Texas — Yesway announced Tuesday that it had entered a definitive agreement to purchase Allsup’s Convenience Stores.

The Clovis-based retailer currently owns and operates over 300 stores across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Prior to the sale of several stores to Georgia-based Major’s Management, there were roughly 20 Allsup’s locations in Lubbock and surrounding counties.

Yesway Chairman and CEO Thomas Nicholas Trkla said the company will continue to offer many of Allsup’s products and services, “including – without question – the world-famous Allsup’s Burrito,” he said.

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Abilene and has acquired over 150 convenience stores in 9 states.

