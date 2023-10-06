LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Blue Layer, a leading managed service provider specializing in Security and business solutions, donated over 3,500 pounds of food to the South Plains Food Bank in partnership with Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ “Feed Seniors Now” program.

“It was great to see just the volumes of food at our office… It was overwhelming in a positive way,” said Lubbock MOW.

Meals on Wheels’ “Feed Seniors Now” program aims to provide hot single-serving meals to ensure that the elderly community of Lubbock are well-fed, even during the weekends.

To get involved with Lubbock MOW, whether to donate or be a volunteer delivery driver, check out their website or call (806) 792-7971.