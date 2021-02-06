Over 3,000 popular magazines now available for download through the Lubbock Public Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Library is pleased to announce that over 3,000 popular magazines are now available to download and read on any device 24/7. For the first time, users with a library card can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting lubbock.overdrive.com. Top titles include Good Housekeeping, Sports Illustrated and many other popular publications supplied by ZINIO (previously available through the RBdigital app).

“Libby is so user friendly and makes it incredibly easy to read ebooks and audiobooks on my phone or computer. I’m very excited these magazines will be added to our already stellar digital collection, and to have such easy access to so many new titles,” said Brenna Jaco, Librarian, Lubbock Public Library.

Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Lubbock Public Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.

Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries. These tailored collections offer ebooks, audiobooks and magazines including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

To get started enjoying magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, download Libby or visit lubbock.overdrive.com. If you need help getting started or would like to learn more,

call 806-775-2835.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)