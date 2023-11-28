LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple were indicted on Tuesday in the Lubbock County Grand Jury. Here is a list of those who were indicted and their listed charges.
- Joe Ramirez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/22/2023.
- Roy Martinez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/07/2023.
- Jose Martines – Burglary of a building, evading arrest with a vehicle. Date of offense: 10/20/2023.
- Dilan Velez-Osorio – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 11/04/2023.
- Thomas Taft – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/04/2023.
- Kayleen Graham – Possession of a controlled substance, theft. Date of offense: 10/04/2023.
- Carlos Martinez – Solicitation of prostitution. Date of offense: 02/09/2023.
- Gregory Craddock – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana. Date of offense: 12/30/2021.
- Timothy Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 02/28/2023.
- Ashton Gonzales – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 04/26/2023.
- Tyrone Taylor – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 06/13/2023.
- Eric Courtney – Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Date of offense: 09/22/2023. Theft. Date of offense: 10/18/2023.
- Ruben Aleman Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 07/17/2023.
- Docia Hines – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/03/2023.
- Brian Anderson – Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass of building or property. Date of offense: 11/04/2023.
- Lisa Young – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 03/30/2023.
- John Barbee – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/11/2023.
- Samantha Amalla – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/20/2023.
- Rojelio Gonzales – Teft. Date of offense: 10/18/2023.
- Adrain Thompson – Evading arrest with a previous conviction. Date of offense: 10/21/2023.
- Christopher Lozano – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/23/2023.
- Aniseto Olivarez Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Date of offense: 11/05/2023.
- Hugo Hernandez – Burglary of a habitation. Date of offense: 11/05/2023.
- Virgil Deer – Failure to stop and render aid, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Date of offense: 09/17/2022.
- Ezequiel Alvarado – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/29/2022.
- Ronald Davidson Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/29/2022.
- Stefan Franks – Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Date of offense: 02/22/2023. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 08/11/2023.
- Austin Terrell – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm. Date of offense 10/10/2023.
- Michael Vickers – Assault of a family or house member impeding of breath or circulation, unlawful restraint. Date of offense: 10/28/2023.
- Derris Jones – Assault of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport. Date of offense: 11/04/2023.
- Joann Garcia – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/20/2023.
- Ismael Bolanos – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/25/2023.
- Farron Gonzalez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/28/2023.
- Tanner Mills – Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. Date of offense: 10/29/2023.
- Jeremy Galvan – Solicitation of prostitution knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person. Date of offense: 06/16/2023.
- Bryan Smith – Solicitation of prostitution knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person. Date of offense: 06/20/2023.
- Gary Qualls – Evading arrest with a vehicle. Date of offense: 09/27/2023.
- Eliborio Chavez Jr. Intent to cause bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Date of offense: 10/26/2023.
- Michaela Rodrigez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 10/26/2023.
- Joe Lopez – Kidnapping. Date of offense: 11/10/2023.
- Gergory Mora – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge firearm in certain municipalities. Date of offense: 08/20/2023.
- George Garcia – Prohibited weapon, discharge firearm in certain municipalities. Date of offense: 09/05/2023.