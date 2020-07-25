Over 500 people sign petition to reverse line of duty death designation denial for Lynn Co. Sheriff Vega

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Over 500 people have signed a petition started Friday to designate Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega’s death as a “Line of Duty Death.”

Sheriff Vega died July 11 from complications of COVID-19. He had been airlifted to a Dallas hospital on July 7 after a hospital stay in Lubbock, according to the Texas Chief Deputy’s Association.

On Thursday, Lynn County Sheriff Mike Braddock confirmed that, due to a decision by the Texas Association of Counties, a Line of Duty Death designation had been denied for Sheriff Vega. He said the reason was because it could not be guaranteed that Vega’s death was in the line of duty.

The petition asks for the denial to be reversed.

“In the midst of the rage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheriff Vega dutifully continued to serve the citizens of Lynn County and Texas,” the petition reads. “Though he took every precaution possible, Sheriff Vega still had a job to do, an oath he swore to protect and serve, and he did that daily.”

A Line of Duty Death designation determines the family’s eligibility for local, state and federal benefits, according to Charley Wilkison, Executive Director, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

“Regardless of what some commission or association may say, Sheriff Abraham Vega died a hero while serving the people he loved of Lynn County and of Texas,” the petition said.

