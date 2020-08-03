Over 600 citizens sign petition for recall election of Levelland mayor

LEVELLAND, Texas — Over 600 citizens signed a petition submitted Monday to call a recall election for Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner.

According to a document by the City of Levelland, the City Secretary’s office has 20 days from the time the signatures are submitted to verify the signatures.

According to the document, if at least 642 signatures are verified, it will be certified as sufficient, and the certified petition will be submitted to City Council and Mayor Pinner will be notified.

Then, according to the document, if Mayor Pinner does not resign within five days of being notified, City Council will order a recall election that will be held at least 40 days after the petition’s certification.

If a majority of votes are against the recall of the mayor, she will stay in office for the remainder of her term, according to the document.

However, if a majority of voters decide to recall the mayor, the document said Mayor Pinner would be removed from office and the position will remain vacant until the November election.

When asked for a comment, Mayor Pinner said she did not have one.

In late June, Pinner shared a post to her personal Facebook account that contained numerous racial slurs. She later apologized for the post.

On June 30, Pinner held a closed-door meeting with constituents where she apologized and was asked multiple times to resign. When she said no, residents stormed out of the meeting room and ended the meeting.

On July 26, protesters gathered outside the Hockley County Courthouse to demonstrate and call for the resignation of Pinner.