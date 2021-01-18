Over 600 COVID-19 patients have received antibody treatment, says Covenant

LUBBOCK, Texas – Shelly Biggs, director of the Joe Arrington Cancer Center and Infusion Services for Covenant Health, said over 600 COVID-19 patients have received the monoclonal antibody treatment since November 2020.

Biggs said nearly all of those patients made full recoveries from COVID-19 once they received the infusion-based treatment.

“What helps fight infections are your white blood cells and when COVID starts to attack your cells in your body, your body doesn’t really fight back without some intervention,” said Biggs. “So the monoclonal antibody attaches to your cell, acts as an armor, and it knows how to fight back.”

According to Biggs, patients who are 65 or older or have at least one underlying condition like diabetes or obesity, can qualify for the treatment. In order for the treatment to work effectively, Biggs said it must be administered within three to five days of the patient’s initial positive COVID-19 test.

“It’s doesn’t cure COVID, but it allows the case to be less severe” said Biggs.

Biggs said Covenant Health offers patients both Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment (Bamlanivimab) and Regeneron’s antibody cocktail.