Over 600 people without electricity in Shallowater, says Xcel Energy

SHALLOWATER, Texas (March 24, 2020) – Xcel Energy crews are working to restore electric service to 621 customers in Shallowater who lost power when a utility pole caught fire.

The customers affected are mostly northeast of Clovis Road.

Crews are replacing the damaged pole and expect to have all customers restored by 6:30 p.m. It is likely a large number of the total affected will be restored sooner.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but it is possible dust or debris on insulators could have caused electric current to track onto the pole, igniting the wooden structure.

