Over 80 pediatric COVID-19 vaccines given through health department Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock Health Department gave out more than 80 pediatric Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5-11 Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave their approval for the shot late Tuesday.

Katherine Wells, director of Lubbock Health Department, said the vaccine is 1/3 the dose of the adult Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s actually a different NDC code and a different bottle, so it looks like it’s a very separate vaccine,” said Wells. “At the clinic here, we’re separating that for safety to make sure that we don’t give our young ones one of the adult vaccines.”

Wells said the vaccines go through rigorous testing and parents should not worry about their kids when receiving the vaccine.

“Go back and look at the data that was presented by the manufacturer and listen to those experts that came and made that recommendation yesterday,” said Wells. “That recommendation was unanimous among all health experts that came together to look at vaccine safety and effectiveness.”

Veronica De La Torre took her 7-year-old to get vaccinated and said it was something she felt needed to be done.

“She’s the final person in our family to be vaccinated,” said De La Torre. “She was excited to get it and I think it’s important to get the vaccine just to do [our] part to keep the community safe.”

Her daughter Victorianna said she didn’t know what to expect but that the experience was not bad.

“I didn’t know it would happen so quickly,” said Victorianna. “I thought it would hurt but it really didn’t.”

Other kids who got vaccinated said they wanted to help bring COVID-19 numbers down.

“I thought it was important because I remember last year there was like 400 something cases almost every day,” said Jude Kuehr. “Children should not be scared to get it, it’s a good thing to get the vaccine.”

The health department will continue to give out vaccines to children including adults at their mini-hub location at Caprock Center. Click here to find out more.