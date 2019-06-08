Over 800 items of Reagor-Dykes property auctioned Saturday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – More than 800 items were auctioned on Saturday that once belonged to the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

As part of the ongoing bankruptcy of Reagor-Dykes, Ford Motor Credit Company was given permission to confiscate property held as collateral.

The auction was conducted by the King Auction & Realty Company at Ford’s request.

The items include automotive equipment, accessories, specialty tools, lifts, trailers, tires, office furniture, oil, batteries, and a few classic cars.

A vintage Graco 1948 Service Merchandiser cabinet, a Model A Ford radiator shell, a 1950’s vintage cigarette machine, a vintage gas pump, a 1966 Chevrolet C10 pickup (fully restored), and the Reagor Dykes “Let’s Roll” show trailer were also sold.

There was also a red and black fiberglass longhorn.

Most items were sold on-site, but there were some purchases made in the online portion of the auction.

The Reagor-Dykes Auto Group owes Ford Motor Credit Company more than $116 million.