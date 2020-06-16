Over half of Lubbock’s new COVID-19 cases are in people under 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — Of the 202 COVID-19 cases the City of Lubbock reported in the first 15 days of June, 55 percent were in people under the age of 30, according to data compiled by EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

The City of Lubbock saw an increase in daily reported cases in early June, on Monday matching the previous records held for most cases reported in one day: 37. Lubbock also saw 37 new cases on April 12 and 15.

Twenty-two, or roughly 59 percent, of the 37 cases reported Monday were under the age of 30, according to city data.

While 55 percent of early June cases were in people under 30, only 23 percent of the 692 cases reported from March 17 to May 31 were in people under 30 years of age, according to the data.

Governor Greg Abbott addressed this trend Monday.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people in their 20s testing positive,” he said, “We believe that a lot of people have let down their guard.”