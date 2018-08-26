Overdose Awareness & Remembrance event scheduled for Thursday, August 30

(Photo provided by VOICES Coalition)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock County VOICES Coalition/Starcare Specialty Health System:

Lubbock County VOICES Coalition/Starcare Specialty Health System will be hosting an Overdose Awareness and Remembrance event on Thursday, August 30. This event is a free event for all of Lubbock county residents and surrounding areas. This event will provide an opportunity for community members to reflect and gain knowledge about overdose prevention, awareness and remember those who have lost their lives to an overdose. The event also aims to educate the community about substance use disorders which helps to reduce overdose and deaths from overdose. The event will take place at Alliance Church Gym from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m, located at 5825 34th St., Lubbock, Texas.

“We know that overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about substances and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose DOES save lives.” says Teresa Alvarado, Community Coalition Program Director, “The overdose event is to help our community understand how overdose affects everyone and how we can make a difference.” “We hope everyone will come out to witness city councilman Randy Christian proclaim August 31 Overdose Awareness Day in Lubbock, Texas.

The Lubbock County VOICES Coalition Starcare Specialty Health System continues to be actively involved in our community to encourage community collaboration in order to prevent drug use and abuse among youth.

For more information about Lubbock County VOICES Coalition find us on Facebook, Twitter and at starcarelubbock.org/services.

For information about the community meeting call Teresa Alvarado at 806-241-2902.

