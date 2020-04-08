Overnight aggravated robbery leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Tuesday morning, Lubbock Police Department responded to a Valero at the 5000 block of Slide road to a reported robbery.

According to LPD, two suspects entered the store wearing masks. One suspect, later identified at Avantre Fitts, 17, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The other suspect ran.

When the clerk refused to hand over the money, Fitts walked around the counter getting into a scuffle with the victim. Sometime during the scuffle, the victim took the gun from Fitts.

LPD says Fitts then pulled out a knife and lunged at the victim, injuring him. After being injured by the knife, the victim shot Fitts three times with his own gun (Fitt’s gun).

A third party entered the store and jumped on Fitts as the victim grabbed the knife and swung it at Fitts, according to LPD.

Fitts fled the scene but was later located at Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. At the hospital, Fitts admitted to the robbery.

Fitts was placed under arrest and admitted to the hospital.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center with a knife wound.