Overnight crash leaves 2 seriously injured, victims identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured in an overnight crash that involved a pick-up truck and two motorcycles, according to a press release from Lubbock Police Department.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash at 93rd Street and University Avenue. Around 9:45 p.m. April 23, officers responded to the area for a crash involving a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

Based on the initial investigation, the pickup truck was turning southbound on University Avenue from 93rd Street when two motorcycles traveling northbound collided with the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Billy Martin, and a minor passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers of the motorcycles, 27-year-old Tanner Grosse and 29-year-old Tanner Houck, were transported to UMC with serious injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

Related Story: LPD: Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash