LUBBOCK, Texas— One person lost their life and one was seriously injured after an overnight crash on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to Lubbock Police, the Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene at Interstate 27 and the North Loop for “reports of a collision with injuries.” LPS said it received the call at 2:47 a.m.

The person who suffered serious injuries was transported to University Medical Center. Additionally, LPD said confirmed the other person involved in the crash was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.