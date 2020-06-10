Overnight crash seriously injures one near Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries in a crash along U.S. Highway 62/82 near FM 1585, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The vehicle was going eastbound when the driver failed to stay in a single lane. The vehicle drifted into the median, DPS said.

The driver over-corrected and the vehicle rolled. DPS said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Police radio communications at the time indicated it was a car, but DPS did not yet specify what kind of vehicle crashed. The name of the driver was not yet released.