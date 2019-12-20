Overnight fire in Levelland completely destroys house

Breaking News
Photo from the Levelland Fire Department.

LEVELLAND, Texas — Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Levelland Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Avenue J to reports of a structure fire, according to the Levelland Fire Facebook page.

Levelland Fire arrived at the scene and discovered the home fully engulfed in flames, according to the LFD Facebook.

Two people have been displaced as a result of the fire, but no injuries were reported as of Friday morning, according to LFD.

The cause of the fire appears to have started from a gas space heater inside the house.

The home is a total loss.

