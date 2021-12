HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– Law enforcement and EMS responded to a car crash just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night near Highway 62/82 and FM 1585.

Injuries were not yet known. EverythingLubbock.com has reached out for details.

A photojournalist on scene said 2 vehicles that looked like a car and a pickup truck were involved, and the wreck was across the Hockley County line.

This is a developing story.