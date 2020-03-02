Overnight power outage affects Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A power outage was still impacting Lubbock as of 7:45 Monday morning. The outage started just after 2:00 a.m. and, according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map, has at times left as many as 3,000 homes or businesses without power.

At 7:38 a.m., there were 1,022 homes or businesses in the dark.

An LP&L crew was dispatched along South Loop between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue. By 7:45, the map showed the outage to be in the area of 66th Street and Interstate 27.

Just before 8:00 a.m., LP&L provided the following update:

“The report from dispatch is that a car hit an electrical pole at approx 2:15 this morning. 871 total customers were affected. The hit pole cause outages across two circuits. Crews were able to fix damaged equipment [and] restore power to nearly all customers at 5. There are still roughly 20 customers experiencing a loss of power as crews are re-setting the pole at this time. They expect those customers should be restored shortly.”

