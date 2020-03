ROPESVILLE, Texas — Hockley County deputies and Texas Rangers were called to investigate a shooting early Monday morning just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ellington in Ropesville.

Sheriff Ray Scifres said two people heard noises outside their home. They went outside to check it out, and they were shot.

Both gunshot victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.

One has since been released from a hospital. The investigation continues.