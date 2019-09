LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said on Wednesday morning that an overnight shooting injured a one-year-old child.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of East Auburn around 12:15 a.m.

Police said someone approached a residence and and began shooting at the house. A child was hit and suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries.

A police report said the victim was shot in the arm.

Family members took the child to University Medical Center for treatment.