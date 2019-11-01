Overnight shooting leaves two seriously injured

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 3:11 a.m. Friday morning, someone began shooting outside of the 2500th block of Texas Avenue, according to the police desk.

The police desk also confirms 30 to 50 shots were fired critically injuring two people.

Both of those individuals were critically wounded and transported to the hospital by private vehicles.

Jordan Marin, a club-goer, said that not only was everyone running and ducking for cover, but that it was also the scariest moment of his life.

“We were over there in the club having a good time, having a couple of drinks you know what I mean, talking to some people and boom, boom, boom, you hear gunshots,” Marin said.

As of 5:20 a.m. Friday morning, there was no word on suspects in custody.

