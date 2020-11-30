Overnight utility work to affect section of Spur 327 and U.S. Highway 82

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Utilities:

On Tuesday night, December 1, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will work to complete a utility line construction project at Spur 327 and US Highway 82 crossing Milwaukee Avenue. Contractors for LP&L will be removing an existing overhead electric line, which has been replaced with a new underground electric line, in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, a small section of Spur 327 and US Highway 82 will be temporarily closed Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. The temporary closure will affect outside lanes of traffic entering and exiting this area, including the ramp to Spur 327 and westbound traffic lanes on Spur 327. Texas Department of Transportation signage will alert drivers of the lane closures in the work zone and the alternate routes available.

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

