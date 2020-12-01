Overton Hotel & Conference Center to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread village

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Overton Hotel & Conference Center:

Join us for our favorite holiday tradition! It takes a village to raise a child and this holiday season we’ve partnered with Texas Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Village. The display officially opens to the public on Friday, December 4th in the Overton Hotel Lobby.

There is no cost to attend and the display can be viewed through December 31st. Please consider supporting our favorite kids this Christmas. Donations to the Texas Boys Ranch can be made at Overton Hotel’s front desk by purchasing either a $5 ornament or a $100 corporate sponsorship. Additional donations can be made by purchasing specialty items at Pecan Grill or by attending Breakfast with Santa on December 12th. For more information visit www.overtonhotel.com/events.

This year’s design is an 8-foot tall display with 5 levels and nearly 20 uniquely decorated gingerbread houses. The project is in its 9th year and this year’s theme is a combined effort from Overton Hotel staff departments and the children and staff from Texas Boys Ranch. Texas Boys Ranch is an independent foster, adoption, and group housing facility for children in the Lubbock area who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and or neglect.

(Photo provided by the Overton Hotel & Conference Center)

(News release from the Overton Hotel & Conference Center)